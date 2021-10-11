Diana Kipyogei Of Kenya Wins Boston Marathon Women's RaceDiana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late in Monday's 125th Boston Marathon and crossed the finish line with a convincing victory.

Benson Kipruto Of Kenya Wins Boston Marathon Men's RaceBenson Kipruto of Kenya won the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, thanks to a timely surge around the 22-mile mark.

Manuela Schar Wins Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchair Race For Third TimeManuela Schar took an early lead and never let up in the 125th Boston Marathon, defending her 2019 title and winning Boston for a third time on Monday.

Marcel Hug Wins Boston Marathon Men's Wheelchair Race, But Wrong Turn Costs Him Course Record And $50,000Marcel Hug has added yet another Boston Marathon victory to his collection, but a wrong turn late in the race cost him a course record and $50,000.

