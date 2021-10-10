By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is back.

Not that there was any doubt, but the 44-year-old quarterback had certainly cooled a bit from a statistical perspective over the past couple of weeks.

Following his five-touchdown performance against the Falcons, Brady threw just one touchdown in a loss to the Rams, and he didn’t throw any touchdowns last weekend in his return to New England.

On Sunday, back at home against the Miami Dolphins, Brady made up for some lost time.

Brady and the Bucs scored on their first four drives of the game, with three of those drives ending with touchdown passes from Brady.

Brady piled on with two more touchdowns in the second half, giving him five touchdowns on the day.

That was significant, as Brady hasn’t recorded multiple five-touchdown games in a single season since his record-setting 2007 season.

If you’re curious: Brady threw five or more touchdowns three times in that 2007 season. With 11 games left this year, he’s certainly got the chance to match that mark this season.

The first was a 10-yard catch-and-run by Giovani Bernard — on a route that looked straight out of James White’s Patriots playbook. Bernard — as he did on his touchdown against the Rams two weeks ago — went flipping into the end zone for the touchdown.

Brady’s second touchdown was vintage Brady. On a third-and-2 at his own 38-yard line, Brady took a shotgun snap and waited patiently in the pocket for Antonio Brown to gain separation on a crossing route. Despite a pass rusher breaking through the middle of the line, Brady stood tall before delivering a strike that hit Brown in perfect stride at the Bucs’ 45-yard line.

Brown didn’t have to slow down even one half-step while making that catch, and he was then off to the races for a 62-yard touchdown.

Brady went back to Brown in the red zone later in the second quarter, after Brown broke out of a trips set unaccounted for over the middle of the field. The 4-yard pitch-and-catch gave Tampa Bay a 24-10 lead.

The Bucs did get the ball before halftime after forcing a fumble from Miami quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brady went 1-for-2 for 11 yards, and he also had a 13-yard scramble, but Bradley Pinion’s 60-yard field goal attempt was no good. It was the first Bucs’ drive of the day that didn’t end in points.

That was about the only negative for the Bucs’ offense in the first half, when Brady was 17-for-25 for 236 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and 13 rushing yards for good measure.

After failing to throw a touchdown for a whole quarter in the third, Brady threw a rainbow into the bread basket of Mike Evans for a 34-yard score a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

Just a few minutes later, Brady went back to Evans, this time for a 22-yard touchdown.

Brady entered the game tied for third among NFL quarterbacks with 10 touchdowns, but he increased that number by 30 percent before halftime against the Dolphins, and he kept going in the second half.

After the second touchdown to Evans, Brady was a cool 30-for-41 for 411 yards with the five touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bucs led45-17.