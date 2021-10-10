STOUGHTON (CBS) — Stoughton Police are asking residents to check their home surveillance cameras for evidence of a shooting on Saturday night. It happened between 10 and 11 p.m. near Porter Street and Monk Street.
Two people, including a teenage girl, were hurt. Their current conditions are unknown.
Police said the victims were leaving a baby shower.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 781-344-2424.