What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.

Christian Vazquez Crushes Walk-Off Homer In 13th, Red Sox Take 2-1 Lead Over Rays In ALDSThe Red Sox are one win away from moving on to the ALCS after walking off with a dramatic 6-4 win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Bloodied Mac Jones Leads Game-Winning Drive Vs. Texans: 'He's A Tough Son Of A Gun'Mac Jones believes he only got hit one time on Sunday in Houston. It was, however a big one.

Kyle Schwarber Has Hilarious Reaction After Cleanly Fielding Grounder At First In Game 3 Of ALDSKyle Schwarber has won over Red Sox fans since his arrival in Boston, mostly with his bat. On Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was his bat, his glove and a hilarious reaction to a simple fielding play that had Boston fans feeling all warm and cozy about Schwarber.

Texans, David Culley Did Their Best To Give Game To Patriots -- And They SucceededAll Houston had to do there was play decently for the final 28 minutes to come out with their a victory. Alas, the Texans are the Texans. And so, they Texansed.