RANDOLPH (CBS) — Randolph Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Decelle Davis, 86, wandered away from her home in Randolph and has not been seen since.
Officials say she has memory loss.
Davis is 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds with grey hair combed back and brown eyes. She also speaks Haitian Creole.
Residents with security cameras are being asked to review their footage to see if there is anyone that may fit her description.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.