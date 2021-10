Texans, David Culley Did Their Best To Give Game To Patriots -- And They SucceededAll Houston had to do there was play decently for the final 28 minutes to come out with their a victory. Alas, the Texans are the Texans. And so, they Texansed.

Ups & Downs: Patriots Bounce Back From Shaky Start, Finish Strong In Win Over TexansThis was just an ugly, ugly football game. Fumbles at the one-centimeter line, punts off a teammate's head. Patriots-Texans had it all -- as long as you like bad football.

POLL: Did The Pats O-Line Get The Job Done Despite Being Down 4 Starters?New England played with mostly backups on the offensive line, with four of five starters out of the game.

Patriots Escape Houston With 25-22 Victory After Ugly StartThat was long. It was difficult. And it was ugly. But when the clock hit zero on Sunday afternoon in Houston, the Patriots had themselves a victory.

Texans Torch Patriots With 37-Yard Touchdown Off A Flea FlickerAn already frustrating Sunday afternoon in Houston went from bad to worse for the New England Patriots early in the second half against the Texans.