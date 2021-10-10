BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots’ running back carousel continues to spin.

A week after coughing up a fumble vs. the Buccaneers, second-year back J.J. Taylor is inactive for Sunday’s game in Houston.

Taylor’s spot on the inactive list opened the door for the return of rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who himself spent three weeks with the inactives after he fumbled the ball away in his first NFL game.

Taylor was used sparingly in his three games this season, rushing four times for five yards while catching three passes for three yards.

Stevenson rushed once for two yards and caught one pass for nine yards in his NFL debut, which included the aforementioned fumble and an issue in blitz pickup that resulted in a big hit on Mac Jones.

Stevenson led the entire NFL in the preseason with 217 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The Patriots rank 31st in the NFL with 68.5 rushing yards per game, a number that dipped significantly last week, when the team rushed for negative yardage against the Buccaneers.

In other inactive news: Jamie Collins is active and will make his first appearance of the year for the Patriots, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley is active after missing last week’s game. The Patriots will be without four of their five starters on the offensive line, too.

For the Texans, Danny Amendola is inactive due to a thigh injury.

INACTIVES

PATRIOTS

CB Jalen Mills

TE Devin Asiasi

G Shaq Mason

CB Shaun Wade

LB Ronnie Perkins

RB J.J. Taylor



TEXANS

QB Deshaun Watson

TE Jordan Brevin

CB Jimmy Moreland

RB Scottie Phillips

RB Rex BUrkhead

WR Danny Amendola

DE Charles Omenihu