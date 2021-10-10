PEABODY (CBS) — For years, Peabody nurse Gina Goodwin has worked incredibly hard to make sure families can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving. This year, despite her husband’s battle with cancer, Goodwin said she plans to do the same.
Goodwin has been updating her Facebook page recently. On it, she posts a link to her fundraiser and organizes volunteers who help bake, cook, and deliver.READ MORE: Stoughton Police Ask Residents To Check Security Cameras After Shooting Injures 2
She will begin taking meal requests on November 1.
It all started six years ago when Goodwin set out to cook and deliver 50 hot meals to people for Thanksgiving. The number of meals has only grown since.READ MORE: Developer Says He Plans To Turn Becker College Properties Into Affordable Homes
Last year, Goodwin provided more than 3,000 meals to people in need.
Her mission has caught the attention of Drew Berrymore. While on the star’s show, Whole Foods gave her a $5,000 gift card and Barrymore matched the donation for a total of $10,000.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Goodwin has six adopted kids. She said seeing them enjoy giving back is the best gift.