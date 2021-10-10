WORCESTER (AP) — A developer who paid $10 million for 27 properties in Worcester once owned by now closed Becker College said he plans to return some buildings to single-family homes, affordable market-rate apartments and student housing.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that Russ Haims of Hampton Properties LLC closed on the sale Friday.
The purchase includes 24 buildings and three parking lots. He said he wants to protect the neighborhood, known as Elm Park.
The city previously bought some Becker College properties. The college announced last March that it would close due to financial strains made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. It held its final graduation in May.
