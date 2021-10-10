Here Are The Patriots' Offensive Linemen Who Are Actually Healthy For Game Vs. TexansIf you hadn't heard already, the Patriots are having some problems on their offensive line. Some big ones.

Report: Patriots Didn't Engage Many Teams In Stephon Gilmore Trade TalksIf you thought the return for Stephon Gilmore was low, then you're not alone. A number of NFL executives feel the same.

Patriots-Texans Week 5 Predictions: Houston Is Just What The Doctor Ordered For 1-3 PatsAfter a tough, hard-fought loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on national TV, the Patriots have a great chance to bounce back against the lowly Houston Texans.

Patriots Will Be Without Four-Fifths Of Starting Offensive Line Against TexansThe Patriots offensive line play may be an issue on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Red Sox Power Past Rays 14-6 To Even ALDS 1-1The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 14-6 Friday night to even their AL Division Series at a game each.