BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall joined Jon Keller to discuss coronavirus and the pandemic-era problems that impact society beyond the illness.

Though the majority of people in Massachusetts are vaccinated, the unvaccinated population dominates the news, Keller said. Why are some people still not getting the vaccine?

“I would say towards the beginning of the time when vaccines were available, there weren’t a lot of people that we were seeing in urgent care in the area where I work that were vaccinated. That is improving, fortunately,” said Marshall.

She said she hears a plethora of reasons why people haven’t gotten vaccinated.

“Lot of times people will say ‘I just don’t have time.’ I mean you and I were just so anxious to get the vaccine and that’s all we can think about but for some working people out, they’re just trying to get a paycheck and they’re not worrying about when can I fit in time to get the vaccine. Some people think it’s going to cost money. It doesn’t, it’s free. Some people say ‘it’s God’s will what will happen to me,'” Marshall told Keller.

“I rarely hear concerns about side effects though.”

Marshall believes it will take continued “messaging, messaging, messaging” will help get more people vaccinated. Even when she sees a patient with a twisted ankle, Marshall asks if they are vaccinated. She recommends everyone talk to their primary care physician about the vaccine.

She also assured the needle used for the COVID vaccine are “usually about an inch long, same as the flu shot needle and they’re thinner than when we were kids. So people that have had needle-phobias will tell me, ‘I got my shot and I barely felt it’ and you really don’t.”

Watch Part Two:

“There are concerns because we had such a mild flu season last year because we were social distancing and wearing our masks that our immunity might not be as robust against the flu as it has been in the past. Let this be a reminder to please go out and get your flu shot now,” Marshall said.

Marshall said Massachusetts parents shouldn’t be too concerned about kids catching COVID at school because studies have shown that masking works. She’s optimistic that between Halloween and Thanksgiving, kids will be able to get vaccinated as well.

“Having listened in to some of those advisory meetings for the FDA and the CDC, they are paying really close attention to the data that’s out there on children. So far, from what I’ve heard, it looks really good. If it gets authorized, I would have no hesitation to vaccinate my younger child against COVID,” Marshall said.

“When you think that billions of people have been vaccinated worldwide, hundreds of millions here administered in the US, and we have a handful of adverse effects — it’s really one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen in my entire career.”