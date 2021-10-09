AYER (CBS) — Police in Ayer were out in full force on Friday trying to corral a moose to keep it from running into any busy roadways.
The animal was spotted charging through the woods after being spooked by barking dogs, according to the department.
Officers want to remind everyone to be on the lookout.
"As you can see, these majestic animals are HUGE and can easily injure a person if it wanted to crash into you," they wrote on Facebook.
If you see the moose, give it plenty of space and call the police.