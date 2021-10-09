WAREHAM (CBS) — A woman and her baby were forced to escape a house fire in Wareham overnight. The Wareham Fire Department believes the blaze was started by a charging hoverboard.
Firefighters responded to Rose Point Avenue around 1 a.m.
The caller reported to the 911 operator that she and her infant were unable to get out. After being directed, the woman threw pillows out a first-story window, placed the infant on the pillows, and then climbed out herself.
They were out safely when firefighters arrived and then taken to Tobey Hospital for evaluation.
“The fire and smoke which ensued cut off access to a door, which resulted in the emergency exit,” the fire department explained.
The home had working smoke alarms which helped alert the family.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Crews were able to contain the flames to the kitchen area.