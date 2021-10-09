CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Topsfield Fair, Topsfield News

TOPSFIELD (CBS) — A woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday after cutting herself by accident at the Topsfield Fair. Officials say she was at the 4-H Horse Show when she cut herself replacing a zip-tie.

The Topsfield Fair said in a statement that the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, first responders received information that the incident may have been a stabbing. They later learned it was an accident.

“There is no threat to any workers, exhibitors, or patrons of the Topsfield Fair or general public,” said the Topsfield Fire Department and Police Department in a joint statement.

The incident took place around 4:45 p.m.

