BOSTON (CBS) — While the Boston Marathon is taking place on Monday, many runners are completing the race virtually. On Friday, 3,539 athletes finished the marathon.
The virtual Boston Marathon is happening between October 8-10. Participants can run the 26.2 miles anywhere in the world during that window to earn their medal.
Yesterday, 3,539 athletes finished the 125th Virtual #BostonMarathon from 59 countries 🦄🏅
Swipe through to see finish lines around the globe ➡️#RunTo125 pic.twitter.com/2tlahZPzgf
— Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) October 9, 2021
There were 28,716 virtual runners registered this year, representing all 50 US states and citizens of 114 countries.
The group was 45% men, 55% women.