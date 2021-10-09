BOSTON (CBS) — A crowd rallied together and marched to the State House in Boston in support of Indigenous people on Saturday. The group is demanding Indigenous Peoples Day be recognized by local, state, and federal governments.
They also celebrated Acting Mayor Kim Janey's declaration that Boston will observe Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day on the second Monday in October. She signed the executive order on Wednesday.
A speaker detailed the five bills currently in the Massachusetts Indigenous Legislative Agenda, including one that would make a commission on the education of American Indian and Alaska Native students. Another would ban Native American mascots.
The group has a list of other demands which include renaming the Christopher Columbus Park in Boston, addressing racial injustice, and no projects on Indigenous land with prior and informed consent.