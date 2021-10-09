BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Marathon runners aren’t the only ones excited to be back up and running along Boylston Street on Monday. Businesses such as Marathon Sports say the energy is contagious.

“The people are excited right now,” said Dan Darcy of Marathon Sports.

Darcy added that the doors at Marathon Sports haven’t seen this much foot traffic in quite some time, and it’s all thanks to Monday’s Marathon.

“It’s been a long time since people have been down here on Boylston, getting ready to run the course,” said Darcy. “Virtual races over the past year and a half have been a good substitute. However, everybody’s really happy to be back here in person.”

And runners from all over the country agree, whether it’s their first race or fifth race, that it is special to have the race back in person.

“This will be my fifth race,” said runner Dana Stumpff. “It’s really exciting to be back here after two and a half years.”

They’re ready for the 26-mile long course after not having the chance to run in the city since April of 2019.

“It’s almost like I forgot what it’s like to be back in Boston, but it seems like the city is really ready for us to be here,” said Stumpff.

Carlos Alvarez, a first-time Boston Marathon, said having the event in-person again is something that should be celebrated.

“For me, this is my first Boston Marathon, and everybody has something to accomplish,” said Alvarez. “On Monday, it’s going to be a celebration.”

The Boston Athletic Association just announced Saturday that frontline workers will serve as the marathon’s grand marshals come Monday morning.

You can watch the Boston Marathon live on Monday, October 11 on CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV. Coverage starts at 4:30 a.m.