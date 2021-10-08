(CBS) – The new-look The Talk adds another fresh face starting Monday, October 10th on CBS and streaming with Paramount+ as Natalie Morales joins Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Jerry O’Connell.

CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Morales about joining the show, first-day jitters and what she plans to bring to the table.

MW- Good morning Natalie!

NM- Hey Matt, how are you?

MW- Doing well, thanks! Congratulations on the new job, very exciting. How does it feel to be a part of The Talk?

NM- Oh, it’s incredible. I used to go on as a guest every once in a while when I was at Access and I always said to myself I would like to join this panel. I really can’t believe it’s happening and I’m so excited because I feel like there’s this new energy around the show.

There’s this great combination of incredible talent. I love that we have the male perspective with Jerry and Akbar. I think that was what daytime was missing, that male energy. Cheryl, of course, she’s that glue that binds, I love having her. Amanda is an inspiration to all of us, I mean I’m just amazed by how much she’s doing, it’s incredible, she’s non stop. This is the right mix, the right combination, it was the right time and I couldn’t be happier to be part of this team.

MW- You mentioned you’ve been on the show as a guest before and now you’ll be sitting in the co-host’s chair. What was it about The Talk that made you want to be a part of this?

NM- My co-hosts for one and I also love that it’s doing smart television, it’s smart daytime TV. The Talk has real conversations I think a lot of us are having. Hearing so many different points of view, we all have such different backgrounds and bring different experiences to the table. The secret is in the sauce and I think the sauce is perfect right now, we don’t want to mess with the sauce.

MW- Just a sprinkle of extra ingredients.

NM- A little extra Latin spice!

MW- [Laughs] You’ve met all these people before but now it’s different joining as a permanent co-host. How has it been building chemistry with everyone?

NM- I was able to do a meet and greet with everybody. I’ve know Cheryl over the years just being here in the market and having been on The Talk a couple of times. Jerry I knew from when he would come on to Access with us and he was always one of our favorite guests.

Akbar and I go way back and we covered the Olympics together. Amanda was the only one who I really had to get to know and she is exactly what you see is what you get. She’s incredible, so warm and welcoming. Everybody has been amazing so I look forward to getting to know them even more intimately over the years ahead.

MW- First day coming up on Monday, what are you most excited for? Any first day of school nerves?

NM- I’ve definitely got first-day jitters. I’m looking forward to all of it though, there’s a whole big spectacular reveal on how I get welcomed to the set. That’s going to be a lot of fun to see how that comes together.

We’ve got great guests, in fact it’s not just this day and this week, it’s really the whole month of October. We’ve got a huge Halloween show as well coming up so I think that’s where you really bond with your cast mates, when you experience Halloween together.

MW- So you joined at the perfect time!

NM- I did, I feel like it’s Oktoberfest.

MW- [Laughs] Can’t beat that. Thank you so much for the time Natalie, been great to see you and all the best with the show!

NM- Thank you, Matt. Take care!

Natalie Morales debuts on the The Talk Monday, October 11th on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.