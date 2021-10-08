What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.

Randy Arozarena Steals Home, Rays Beat Red Sox 5-0 In Game 1 Of ALDSRandy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener Thursday night.

J.D. Martinez Back On Red Sox Roster For ALDS Vs. Rays, But Not In Game 1 LineupJ.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays, though it remains unclear if he'll play in Thursday night's Game 1.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?Leonard Fournette could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up lots of yards.

Four Patriots Offensive Linemen Miss Second Day Of Practice On ThursdayThe Patriots offense was having enough problems with the majority of their starting offensive line intact. Now it looks like New England will have to rely on an O-line comprised mostly of backups come Sunday afternoon against the Texans.