BOSTON (CBS) — Runners were lined up outside the Hynes Convention Center on Friday, excited to get their marathon bibs at the Boston Marathon Expo.

“It gives me adrenaline, it gives me excitement and I’m just looking forward to the race,” said Mike Beehan, who is running his 44th Boston Marathon this year.

The Expo is also back for the first time since 2019. It started with a ceremony where the first bibs were handed out to front-line workers.

“Just to see that the BAA recognizes the work that is done on the community level and recognize all of us is amazing,” said Rochelle Solomon, who works at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The Expo has fewer vendors to allow for social distancing but there is still plenty to see and do, like try exercise machines, and go to the Sam Adams beer garden for a drink and some games. There is also a selfie station.

The marathon will also look and feel different this year. Runners must be vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test. There will be fewer runners, the athletes’ village has been eliminated, and there will be a rolling start.

“We’re just so grateful it’s actually happening, it was such a big question mark for so long. I mean, yes it’s different and it’ll cool because maybe it’ll be the only Boston Marathon ever run in October,” said runner Jill Whitney.

Masks are required inside the Hynes Convention Center. The Expo is open Friday through Sunday starting at 9 a.m.