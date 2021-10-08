BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,583 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 768,466. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,358.READ MORE: Runners Thrilled To Be Back At Boston Marathon Expo: 'It Gives Me Adrenaline'
There were 115,392 total new tests reported.READ MORE: 'I Think Monday Will Leave Us With Some Optimism' 2018 Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden Returns
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.80%.
There are 562 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Hingham Mom Says School COVID Tested Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Without Permission
There are also 147 patients currently in intensive care.