BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A new scholarship at Bridgewater State University honors Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombing.
Martin’s parents are BSU alumni. Two years after the attack, the school unveiled a statue of the 8-year-old on campus holding the sign that said “No more hurting people… Peace.”
The four-year, $100,000 scholarships will be awarded to a graduate of the The Neighborhood House charter school in Dorchester where Martin and his siblings attended.
The university is home to the Martin Richard Institute for Social Justice and scholarship recipients will be given an annual stipend to work at the institute. The first of four scholarships will be handed out in the 2022-23 academic year.