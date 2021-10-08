BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics star Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team announced that news on Friday evening, noting that Brown is asymptomatic and is currently quaranting.
Last year, fellow young Celtics star Jayson Tatum contracted COVID, forcing him to miss multiple weeks of the season and causing respiratory issues for him for the remainder of the year.
Brown, 24, is entering his sixth NBA season. The third overall pick in 2016, Brown was an All-Star for the first time last season.
Brown was asked about his vaccination status at Celtics media day two weeks ago, but declined to give an answer.
“I think it’s a personal decision and have my own thoughts about it, but I respect my teammates’ decision,” Brown said on his and others’ decision to get or not get the vaccine. “I know everyone has an opinion on it, but it’s a personal choice.”
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka also tested positive last month, though he is vaccinated and he said his symptoms were mild. Udoka said the goal was to get the Celtics to a 100 percent vaccination rate.
The Celtics have three preseason games remaining — on Oct. 9, Oct. 13, and Oct. 15 — before opening the season on Oct. 20 in New York against the Knicks.