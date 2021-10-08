BOSTON (CBS) – The Brockton Police Officer who was shot four times Thursday evening was released from the hospital Friday.
The unidentified officer was wearing his Kevlar vest when he was shot while responding to a shooting outside a home on Taber Avenue around 5:45 p.m. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center as a standoff with the gunman began.
The officer spent the night at the hospital getting treatment for non-life threatening wounds, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, and went home Friday morning.
After nearly four hours of negotiations Thursday night, the gunman came outside and shot himself, according to Cruz. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was identified Friday as 32-year-old Kevin Serpa. Authorities said he lived at the home on Taber Avenue.
During the incident Thursday night, another man was found shot to death in an SUV parked near the house. He was later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Gomes of Brockton.
“Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police continue to interview witnesses and review video surveillance. This does not appear to be an act of random violence,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.