BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer has been suspended 10 days following an internal investigation related to the officer’s actions during the George Floyd protests last year.
On the night riots broke out in Boston, Sgt. Clifton McHale was caught on body camera allegedly bragging about hitting protesters with his vehicle.READ MORE: Boston Marathon Weekend Kicks Off With First Ever Opening Celebration
Investigators said McHale did not actually strike anyone with his vehicle, but called his statements on camera “unbecoming of a police officer.”READ MORE: 30 Vehicles Catch Fire In Taunton Auto Auction Lot
Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesman, said the investigation consisted of video evidence and multiple witness interviews.
McHale will serve eight days of the suspension with two days being held for six months.MORE NEWS: 'He Did An Amazing Job,' Brockton Police Officer Robert Otis Home From Hospital Day After He Was Shot 4 Times
The internal investigation was launched after an attorney representing some of the protesters arrested during the riots on May 31, 2020 requested the video.