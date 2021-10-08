BOSTON (CBS) — Two Boston Police officers were hurt after a school bus and police cruiser collided Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue in South Boston just before 1 p.m.
The officers have non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to a hospital for evaluation.READ MORE: Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Spotty, Light Rain Early Then Dry Monday
One student was on board the school bus at the time of the crash. Boston Schools said a parent was called for the child and arrived on scene before they were transported by EMS.READ MORE: 'He Did An Amazing Job,' Young Brockton Police Officer Home From Hospital Day After He Was Shot 4 Times
MORE NEWS: Runners Thrilled To Be Back At Boston Marathon Expo: 'It Gives Me Adrenaline'
Boston Police responded to the scene to investigate.