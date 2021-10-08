Patriots Missing Four Offensive Linemen From Practice Again On FridayIf Wednesday and Thursday didn't call for some concern, then Friday's Patriots practice attendance signaled that it's officially time to ring some alarm bells in New England.

Red Sox' Season Rests On Chris Sale's Shoulders NowAs for how Chris Sale will do on Friday night, there's equal reasons for optimism and doubt.

The NFL's Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle's Michael DicksonLadies and gentlemen ... a double punt!

Patriots-Texans Week 5 Predictions: Houston Is Just What The Doctor Ordered For 1-3 PatsAfter a tough, hard-fought loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on national TV, the Patriots have a great chance to bounce back against the lowly Houston Texans.

Latest Trailer For Tom Brady's Docuseries Might Legitimately Fire Up Patriots FansTom Brady's teaser trailer tries to very quickly get into the mindset of the greatest winner in football history.