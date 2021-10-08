BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 in Thursday night’s ALDS opener, leaving five runners on base out of the cleanup spot for Boston in the 5-0 loss to the Rays.

While such a night can happen to anyone, there was some alarm about the way Devers looked while swinging the bat. With his right arm in a wrap, Devers’ bottom hand was coming off the bat on his follow-through, and he appeared to be grimacing more with each swing and miss.

WEEI’s Lou Merloni — the former MLB player who also calls some games as a radio analyst — in particular pointed out what looked off with Devers throughout the game.

Going back and watching, there is no doubt that something is going on with Devers’ right forearm/wrist. He has the sleeve on it with tape underneath. His right hand is coming off the bat on foul balls. Grimacing. Something is up. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 8, 2021

Not like tonight. I’ve never seen him wave back to the dugout with his left hand, bc he can’t lift his right? Yet he swings it like he trying to hit it 500 ft. Weird injury. https://t.co/i5j39vt04K — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 8, 2021

Right arm is limp — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 8, 2021

That’s fine. But he’s swinging one handed the entire last AB. He wasn’t doing that before. He ran swinging his left arm while his right arm dangled by his side and waved with his left hand. That’s all new https://t.co/Nnx7oyqYnm — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 8, 2021

I can never figure Devers out but he looks uncomfortable. After that hit his right arm was hanging rounding first. When he waved, he waved with his LEFT hand. Looks like he was in pain. But with him, who knows. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 8, 2021

Despite what appeared to be an issue, Red Sox manager Alex Cora insisted after the game that Devers may not be 100 percent, but he’s not injured.

“I mean, three days ago, everybody was saying he was setting up the pitcher whenever he drops the bat. And today, because he didn’t get a hit … you know, I mean, it’s the grind of 162, right?” Cora said. “There’s things that happen and you get treatment and you grind. Not everybody is 100 percent right now. He’s posting, and like I said, a few days ago, he was dropping the bat the same way, and nobody said anything. Actually, I heard he was setting up pitchers with that.”

Of course, Devers performed just fine in

Sunday’s Wild Card-clinching win in Washington, when he went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. He was 0-for-2 with two walks in Tuesday night’s Wild Card game win over the Yankees, and his lone hit Thursday came on a soft liner to left field.