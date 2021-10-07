UXBRIDGE (CBS) – A girl was hit by a truck Thursday morning in Uxbridge. Police believe the girl, who was seriously hurt, was on her way to school at the time.
The girl was hit by a truck on Quaker Highway around 7:15 a.m. It is the same road Uxbridge High School is on.
Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
The high school aged girl was taken by helicopter to the trauma center at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
Police did not release the girl’s condition.
A damaged bicycle and backpack could be seen where the girl was hit.