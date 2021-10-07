NFL Week 5 NFC East Preview: Cowboys 'Should Be Able To Win This Game' Against Eagles, Says CBS DFW's Bill JonesThe Cowboys control the NFC East, having won three straight, but they'll face the Giants, who are coming off an impressive win.

Will Middlebrooks Breaks Down Keys For A Red Sox Victory Over Rays In ALDSWBZ-TV's Dan Roche chats with former Red Sox third baseman and current MLB analyst Will Middlebrooks about the Red Sox's chances against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

5 Former Celtics Among 18 Ex-NBA Players Charged In Health Care Fraud SchemeFive former Celtics are among the 18 former NBA players that have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.

J.D. Martinez Back On Red Sox Roster For ALDS Vs. RaysJ.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays, though it remains unclear if he'll play in Thursday night's Game 1.

'This Is Going To Be Georgia's First Real Tough Road Test': Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other GamesAdam Zucker previews this weekend's college football slate on CBS including #2 Georgia against #18 Auburn and #1 Alabama vs Texas A&M.