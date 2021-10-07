BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays. But reliever Matt Barnes, who struggled for much of the second half of the season, is not.

Boston released its 26-man roster for the upcoming series against Tampa Bay on Thursday morning, with the series getting underway Thursday night in St. Petersburg. The Sox also reinstated infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from the COVID-19 Related Injured List for the series.

Here is Boston’s full ALDS roster against Tampa Bay:

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana

While Martinez is on the roster, his status for Game 1 remains unknown. He missed Tuesday night’s Wild Card game win over the Yankees with a sprained left ankle that he suffered in Boston’s regular season finale. It was an unfortunate injury for the Martinez, who tripped over the second base bag while taking the outfield in Washington.

Alex Cora said Tuesday that Martinez’s ankle had swelled up quite a bit since that win over the Nationals, forcing him to sit out against the Yankees. We’ll find out if the ankle is good enough for Martinez to DH against the Rays when lineups are released later Thursday.

For the season, Martinez slashed .286/.349/.518 with 28 homers, 43 doubles and 99 RBIs. He hit just .266 with one homer in 19 games against the Rays, but hit seven doubles and drove in 16 runs.

Barnes was an All-Star for the first time this season after he was one of the best closers in the game during the first half of the season. But he lost his command and was hit hard after the break, sporting a 6.48 ERA in the second half. He lost his job as Boston’s closer and only took the mound in low-pressure situations, but still struggled. In 11 appearances in August, Barnes allowed 10 runs off 12 hits and six walks over just 6.2 innings.

Cora has juggled his bullpen since Barnes’ demotion, and is essentially going with a closer-by-committee approach based on matchups.

First pitch for Thursday night’s Game 1 is set for 8:07 at Tropicana Field.