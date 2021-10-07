NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — There was an outburst at a Nashua School Board Meeting over masks on Tuesday. Heather Raymond, the chair of the meeting and President of the Nashua Board of Education, says they were forced to ask unmasked people to leave the meeting.
"You're selling out your country, and you're selling out your oath," yelled one person.
This was not the first meeting that was interrupted with protestors.
But Raymond said the situation got worse when board members were chased to their cars after the meeting.
"So the police came to make sure everyone stayed safe because we were then getting counter protestors, and then it got a little overwhelming outside."
Four school board members have left the board over the disruptions.