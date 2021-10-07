MATTAPOISETT (CBS) – Four towns in southeastern Massachusetts are under boil water orders after E. Coli was found in the water distribution system.
The dangerous bacteria was found at the Mattapoisett Water Treatment Plant and spread from Mattapoisett to Fairhaven, Marion and Rochester. There are now boil water orders in all four towns until further notice.
Residents are urged to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking or cooking with it.
The water district is flushing the system and will test it again next week.