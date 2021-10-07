BOSTON (CBS) – There were 2,248 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That’s down 151 from last week’s report on September 30.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 1,918 cases among students and 330 among staff between September 30 and October 6.
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year.
