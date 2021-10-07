J.D. Martinez Back On Red Sox Roster For ALDS Vs. Rays, But Not In Game 1 LineupJ.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays, though it remains unclear if he'll play in Thursday night's Game 1.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?Leonard Fournette could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up lots of yards.

Four Patriots Offensive Linemen Miss Second Day Of Practice On ThursdayThe Patriots offense was having enough problems with the majority of their starting offensive line intact. Now it looks like New England will have to rely on an O-line comprised mostly of backups come Sunday afternoon against the Texans.

NFL Week 5 NFC East Preview: Cowboys 'Should Be Able To Win This Game' Against Giants, Says CBS DFW's Bill JonesThe Cowboys control the NFC East, having won three straight, but they'll face the Giants, who are coming off an impressive win.

Will Middlebrooks Breaks Down Keys For A Red Sox Victory Over Rays In ALDSWBZ-TV's Dan Roche chats with former Red Sox third baseman and current MLB analyst Will Middlebrooks about the Red Sox's chances against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.