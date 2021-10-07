BOSTON (CBS) – Comics Come Home, the annual event schedule for TD Garden in November, has been canceled due to what the organizers called “challenging circumstances beyond our control.”
The event has raised $13 million for the Cam Neely Foundation. It was started by Bruins president Cam Neely and comedian Dennis Leary.
The event was scheduled for November 13.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, the foundation said.
With the event canceled, fans are asked to consider making a donation to the Cam Neely Foundation.
“We will be back and batter than ever and ready to laugh our a—es off in 2022,” event organizers said.