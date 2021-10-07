BOSTON (CBS) – Rick Hoyt, a Boston Marathon icon, announced his retirement.
Hoyt, who has been pushed across the finish line 34 times, said Thursday he will no longer participate in the marathon due to health issues.
His father Dick, who pushed him for decades, died in March of this year.
“I am happy with my decision,” Rick Hoyt said.
The Boston Athletic Association announced that before Monday’s race, the organization will present the first ever Dick & Rick Hoyt Award, which will be given annually to someone “who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt’s legacy.”