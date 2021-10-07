BOSTON (CBS) — There are lots of changes this Marathon Monday, including the season of the race and no linguine this year. Instead of the pasta dinner the Sunday before the race, the B.A.A. is encouraging athletes and their families to try something new this year.
The people at Sam Adams are asking marathon runners to embrace new traditions.
“We just want to make this one an extra special celebration,” said Matt Withington, Director of Marketing for Sam Adams.
Instead of carbing out on pasta at City Hall the night before the big race, organizers are urging people to support bars and restaurants along the 26.2-mile route.
Cameron Labeck is the manager of MJ O'Connor's in Boston, not far from the finish line. The three-day festivities allow them to bounce back after a rough 2020.
“Madness, always. It’s a nonstop party,” said Labeck. “It’s always exciting to get that sort of big rush and have business sort of boom back up again. It’s an adjustment for all of us.”
In Natick, Morse Tavern has a front row seat to the runners.
"It's always been one of our biggest days of the year," said Sharon Stournaras of Morse Tavern. "It's right here, it's feet away from the actual marathon so we're excited for its return."
But they really depend on the spectators, and their business, to stay afloat. That’s why this year’s marathon and its push to support local restaurants is so meaningful.