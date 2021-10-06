Julian Edelman Had No Problems Rooting For Patriots Against Tom Brady, Came Away Impressed By Mac JonesJulian Edelman had absolutely no issues rooting for the Patriots to beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Bruins Star David Pastrnak Launches New Pasta For CharityBruins star David Pastrnak is teaming up with Stop and Shop for a special pasta for a good cause.

Stephon Gilmore's Reported Release From Patriots Was All About The MoneyStephon Gilmore and the Patriots couldn't agree on a new deal, and now their marriage is over. As is the case when most unions come to an end in New England, it was all about the money.

Stephon Gilmore Now Has One Obvious Choice: Join Tom Brady And The Tampa Bay BuccaneersStephon Gilmore once won a Super Bowl while sharing a locker room with Tom Brady. It's probably time for him to give it another whirl.

Patriots Reportedly Releasing Stephon GilmoreThe Patriots are reportedly moving on from Stephon Gilmore.