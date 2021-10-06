CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is part of a movement urging Governor Charlie Baker to release a Brockton man convicted of first-degree murder in a 1994 robbery.

William Allen has served 27 years in prison for his role in the case. His co-defendant actually stabbed the victim to death. That co-defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was released in 2011.

The state Board of Pardons recommended to Baker last month that Allen’s felony murder conviction be commuted to second-degree murder. That would then allow him to be eligible for parole.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office and members of the victim’s family support the move.

There has been no comment yet from Baker’s office.

CBSBoston.com Staff