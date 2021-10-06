(MARE) – Ruth, who likes to be called Ruthie, is a playful and fun girl of Hispanic descent. Ruthie sees herself as caring and kind, and the adults in her life agree. Ruthie has a great sense of humor and she loves to play games both indoors and outdoors. She loves to dance and has engaged in dance lessons in the past. She has also participated in horseback riding, where she was described as being a natural. She also enjoys crafts, music, spending time with others, exploring, learning in school, and doing gymnas-tics.

Ruthie is described as being very bright academically by her teachers, although she does receive extra academic support in school. She attends a local therapeutic day school for the social and emotional support it provides. Ruthie understands that her goal is adoption and she very much wants a family to call her own. She understands the dynamics of a family and is able to build healthy relationships with caring adults.

Legally freed for adoption, Ruthie would thrive in a two-parent family of any constellation, either with or without other children in the home. Her social worker feels that an ideal family for Ruthie is a pa-tient one that can provide her with lots of love, bonding, and undivided attention. A family for Ruthie should also be open to helping her maintain a relationship with her older sister.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.