WALES (CBS)- A serious accident between a school bus and a motorcycle in Wales left several children with minor injuries Wednesday.
The accident in the town, which is just east of Springfield, on Stafford Road. Police said there were serious injuries, but did not say who was injured.
Superintendent Erin M. Nosek said all the children on the bus were brought back to school, where they were examined by EMTs and picked up by their parents.
“It was determined that there were a few children with some bumps or bruises but that there were no serious student injuries,” Nosek said. She added that counseling staff would be available at school tomorrow for children who need the services.