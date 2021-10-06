BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,492 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 765,351. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,320.READ MORE: Maine Company Recalls 5,000 Pounds Of Frozen Lobster Meat
There were 101,368 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Man Found Dead At East Boston Construction Site
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.83%.
There are 589 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: FBI Digs Up Yard Outside Randolph Home In Evidence Search
There are also 156 patients currently in intensive care.