BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Hockey youth programs are dealing with a severe referee shortage, and according to the organization, the main reason is abuse from coaches, parents and players.
The organization said a large number of referees have either not returned this season or left since the season started. Mass Hockey has about 900 fewer referees than it did before the COVID pandemic.
Since the start of the current season, Mass hockey said it has already seen several “troubling incidents.”
One official needed a police escort after a game featuring 8-year-olds. In other instances, Mass Hockey said a female referee quit in the middle of a series of games because of parent harassment, a parent came onto the ice trying to get to a referee, and a parent went into the scorer’s box to berate an opposing player over a penalty committed against her child.
“These are just a few examples of what is going on every weekend,” Mass Hockey said. “The constant harassment over calls, over the split-second decisions they are making on the ice has taken its toll.”
The organization urged parents take steps to correct their behaviors, and asked them to talk to their children about doing the same.
Anyone found abusing officials will be subject to discipline that can include being suspended or banned from attending games.
“Again, we ask you to practice patience and good judgement,” Mass Hockey said. “The children are all watching us and following our example. We all need to make a better effort to respect the officials and keep them working.”