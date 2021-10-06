SALEM (CBS) – Marta García is the 2022 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year.
Governor Charlie Baker went to Witchcraft Heights Elementary School in Salem Wednesday morning to make the announcement at a ceremony.
Garcia teaches English as a second language (ESL) to second and third graders there. She’s been teaching for 23 years, fifteen of them have been teaching multilingual students in Salem.
The state’s education department says the award honors “a teacher who exemplifies the dedication, commitment and positive contributions of educators statewide.”
García is the first Salem teacher to be named the state’s Teacher of the Year. She’s now Massachusetts’ candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.