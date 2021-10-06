Patriots Reportedly Releasing Stephon GilmoreThe Patriots are reportedly moving on from Stephon Gilmore.

Red Sox Have Chance To Host Playoff Game On Marathon MondayThe city of Boston has missed out on the annual tradition of hosting a Red Sox game at Fenway Park and the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day the last two years. But that could change next week.

Overachieving Red Sox Put Cherry On Top Of Season With Wild Win Over YankeesBeating the Yankees in the Wild Card playoff game was the icing on top of a shockingly successful season.

Jerry Remy Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Before Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card GameJerry Remy threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Red Sox playoff game Tuesday night.

Red Sox End Yankees' Season, Advance To ALDS With Win In AL Wild Card GameThe Boston Red Sox are moving on. And the New York Yankees are going home.