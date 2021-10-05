BOSTON (CBS) — Based on excerpts that were released last week, Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book about the New England Patriots has several juicy stories from the franchise’s 20-year run of dominance. But the juiciest of tales are about Tom Brady’s departure from the team, and the quarterback’s deteriorating relationship with head coach Bill Belichick toward the end of their run together.

Belichick is refuting those stories in Wickersham’s book, and took a swipe at the author Monday morning. Wickersham is now firing back at at the Patriots head coach.

During his Monday morning appearance on WEEI, Belichick said that he has never spoken with Wickersham and sarcastically told host Greg Hill that he’d have to ask the ESPN scribe about his “sources.”

“I don’t think any of us are surprised by that type of media coverage,” said Belichick. “I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever even talked to the guy. So I don’t know — you’d have to ask him what his great sources are. I’m not sure.”

On Tuesday morning, Wickersham rebutted Belichick’s claim that they have never spoken with a Tweet, saying that they have spoken many times over the years. And it appears that Wickersham has some receipts to prove it:

Was just asked about this in an interview. Curious thing for him to say. We've spoken many times over the years, recorded and on record, for stories both on Brady and himself: An hour on his coaching tree, 45 min on Ken Shipp and learning offense; 20 min on the draft process, etc https://t.co/zDrj6aAogW — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 5, 2021

With Wickersham’s book “It’s Better To Be Feared” set to hit shelves on Oct. 12, chances are Belichick will have plenty more thoughts on the author’s sources when everyone can read the book cover to cover. The excerpts offered some explosive details of the inner workings of the Patriots, and a lot of them did not paint Belichick in a very positive light.