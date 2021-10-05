Bucky Dent Will Reportedly Be At Fenway Park For Tuesday's Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card GameA certain someone who had a key swing in a one-game playoff between the Red Sox and Yankees back in 1978 will reportedly be at Tuesday night's Wild Card clash at Fenway Park.

Facing Patriots Was Not Fun For Tom Brady, But His Favorite Part Was Seeing His Former TeammatesTom Brady did not enjoy facing his former team, but was happy that he got to see a lot of favorite people in his return to New England.

J.D. Martinez Out For Tuesday's Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card GameThe Red Sox will not have one of their best hitters for Tuesday night's Wild Card game against the New York Yankees.

Seth Wickersham Refutes Bill Belichick's Claim That They've Never SpokenThe war of words between Bill Belichick and ESPN's Seth Wickersham is in full swing.

Celtics Give Ime Udoka A Thrilling Win And Other Takeaways From First Preseason GamePlenty of overreactions to an exciting win by the Celtics in their preseason opener.