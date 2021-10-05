BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox and Yankees are meeting in the American League Wild Card game at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

“Especially as a sports fan, you can’t ask for more than that,” said Ron Dieder, who drove up for the game from Morristown, New Jersey.

“Work wasn’t keeping me at work. I was coming regardless. I was either quitting the job or,” said Kyle Chesney of Morristown, NJ with a laugh.

“It’s 12:20, so we’ve officially begun our 8-hour workday waiting for tickets. When the window opens,” said Liam Foley of Haverhill.

“It’s worth it. This is like our Game 7 of the World Series as far as I’m concerned,” said Collin Miller of Hobart, NY.

It’s not just fans that are excited. Local restaurants know a game like this means big business.

“It’s unbelievable. The level of business is 100-fold. It goes from just being a ghost town area to craziness and madness,” said General Manager of Game On! Joe Hicks.

Tony Costa is a bartender at Cask ‘n Flagon. He said, “we’ll probably have over 1,500 people walk through the doors in three hours, then during the game we’ll have another 600 here and it will be a great night.”

Costa added, “so far we’ve seen a lot of New Yorkers. They’re coming up in full force, ready to go.”

Ken Stelmack of Hackettstown, NJ was one of those Yankees fans at Cask ‘n Flagon. When asked if Sox fans were giving him a hard time, he said, “yep, yep, absolutely. The guy at the hotel right away, and a couple other people just walking up. But they were really nice- so far. As the night goes on, I’m sure the heckling will get a little worse but I’m ready for it.”