BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have a new leadoff hitter for Tuesday night’s Wild Card game against the New York Yankees. It will be Kyle Schwarber looking to get things started for Boston in the win-or-go-home playoff game at Fenway Park.
Shwarber will DH for Boston, with J.D. Martinez missing the game with an ankle injury. Schwarber hit leadoff 27 times this season between the Nationals and Red Sox, slashing .297/.385/.832 with 17 of his 32 homers in that spot. In his 41 games with the Red Sox, Schwarber has slashed .291/.435/.522 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 34 runs scored, mostly hitting out of the two-hole.
Schwarber taking the top spot pushes Enrique Hernández the two-spot in the order. The last time that Hernández played in a game and didn’t hit leadoff for Boston was back on June 26. He has hit Yankees starter Gerrit Cole extremely well this season, going 5-for-11 with a homer and a double against the New York righty.
With Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, Kevin Plawecki will be behind the plate for Boston. He was 5-for-18 with a homer, a double and three RBIs in seven games (four starts) against New York during the regular season.
Here is Boston’s full lineup for Tuesday night:
1. Kyle Schwarber, DH
2. Enrique Hernández CF
3. Rafael Devers, 3B
4. Xander Bogaerts, SS
5. Alex Verdugo, LF
6. Hunter Renfroe, RF
7. Kevin Plawecki, C
8. Bobby Dalbec, 1B
9. Christian Arroyo, 2B
— Nathan Eovaldi, SP
First pitch for Tuesday night’s Wild Card game at Fenway Park is set for 8:08 p.m.