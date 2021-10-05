CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s any means necessary to catch a ball at a White Sox game.
TikTok user Shannon Frendreis posted a clip of an impressive catch at Sunday's game against the Tigers.
She popped off her prosthetic leg to catch a ball during Saturday’s game against the Tigers. It appears she caught third baseman Yoan Moncada’s go-ahead home run to left field.
@shannonnkay
Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea #fypシ #mlb #chicago #barstoolsports #amputeelife @Barstool Sports
READ MORE: Ritzer Family Speaks Against Bill That Would End Life Without Parole Sentences In Massachusetts
There may have been some liquid encouragement.
"Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea," Frendreis wrote on the post.
The video has gone viral, with more than 2 million views, and 400,000 likes.