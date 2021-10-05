BOSTON (CBS) – There was one winner of the Powerball $699.8 million jackpot prize – a ticket sold in California – but there were two smaller winners in Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts State Lottery said Tuesday those two $1 million tickets were sold at the Quality Gas and Mart in Seekonk and at the OHM Mobil Mart in Haverhill.READ MORE: Powerball Jackpot: Winning $699.8 Million Ticket Sold In California
The winners have not come forward yet.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson Asks FDA To Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots
There were three other $1 million-winning tickets sold across the nation in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.
Powerball tickets are $2 each. It is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.