Celtics Give Ime Udoka A Thrilling Win And Other Takeaways From Preseason Game No. 1Plenty of overreactions to an exciting win by the Celtics in their preseason opener.

J.D. Martinez's Status For Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game Still Up In AirThe Red Sox are still waiting to determine if slugger J.D. Martinez can play in Tuesday night's AL Wild Card game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.

Red Sox-Yankees Set To Renew Rivalry With Battle In AL Wild Card GameIt's win or go home for the Red Sox and Yankees, as the bitter rivals will battle for a spot in the ALDS in Tuesday night's AL Wild Card game at Fenway Park.

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final WeekendThis week's Baseball Report looks at the American League and National League playoff picture ahead of the wild card games.